Northeast Ohio weather: No signs of warming

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are getting a break from the snow tonight. I do expect it to remain dry. A disturbance tracks in tomorrow and this will create more windy weather and snow showers across the area. Snow amounts will be less than 1 inch. More cold expected with wind gusts over 30 mph at times. The air gets cold enough Thursday night for lake effect snow. The best risk for accumulation will be south and east of Cleveland. Drier air works in on Friday. Lake effect snow will be happening east of Cleveland Friday morning. Gradual clearing is in the forecast the remainder of the day.

