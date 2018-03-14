School delays due to wintry weather and driving conditions - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

School delays due to wintry weather and driving conditions

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Winter weather that impacted Wednesday morning's commute has led to school delays in parts of northern Ohio.

LIST: Click here for an updated list of school delays

Snow and wintry precipitation moved in overnight and impacted the area.

Click here for the complete weather forecast.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage on-air and online on the developing weather patterns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly