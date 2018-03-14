School delays due to wintry weather and driving conditions

Winter weather that impacted Wednesday morning's commute has led to school delays in parts of northern Ohio.

Snow and wintry precipitation moved in overnight and impacted the area.

Sheriff Travis Hutchinson has issued a level one driving advisory. pic.twitter.com/iPHGIqPbUn — Wayne County Sheriff (@WayneSheriff) March 14, 2018

5:50 AM radar: Snow continues from Ashtabula southwest to Medina. #ohwx @cleveland19news Brief whiteout conditions possible. Be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/kGJoy3bXdx — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) March 14, 2018

