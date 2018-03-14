2 men shot on Kirton Avenue in Cleveland

Two males were shot on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police were called to a home on Kirton Avenue near Wast 130th Street around 2:45 a.m. for reports of two people shot.

According to EMS, two shooting victims were transported to MetroHealth Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper legs.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police say officers are currently looking for a suspect.

