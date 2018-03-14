Report: Browns expected to sign former OSU Buckeye running back Carlos Hyde

The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign running back Carlos Hyde, a former college football standout at Ohio State University.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

The #Browns are expected to sign former #49ers RB Carlos Hyde, source said. He’s getting a three-year deal worth more than $15M, including $6M in year 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

We have 2 months until draft time… but at the very least, the Carlos Hyde signing means the #Browns won’t have to reach for a RB. But if they think Saquon Barkley is the top overall player... https://t.co/IuEFyjX4aO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Hyde was drafted out of Ohio State in 2014 by the San Francisco 49ers. He ran for 940 yards and scored 8 touchdowns during the 2017 NFL season.

The Browns former running back Isaiah Crowell is expected to sign with the New York Jets, opening a roster slot for Hyde. The Browns are rumored to also be interested in Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The NFL signing period kicks off at 4 p.m. Wednesday, so Hyde's addition would not become official until later today.

Seven years ago, Hyde posted "Cleveland Sports are horrible lol."

Cleveland sports are horrible lol — Carlos Hyde (@elguapo) July 31, 2011

At the time of the Tweet the Browns were coming off of a 5-11 season, an 19-63 season for the Cavs and the Indians finished the year at 80-82.

