Mansfield Senior High School offers students incentive for staying in class during National School Walkout

The acting principal at Mansfield Senior High School is offering a positive alternative to students who remain in class during Wednesday's National School Walkout event.

Students who do not participate in the nation-wide walkout will be given a t-shirt with the message: "Hear Something? See Something? SAY SOMETHING! Making Mansfield Senior High safe for all."

“I believe we are a stronger community together by remaining inside, sharing ideas and speaking out against violence,” acting principal Scott Musser said. “If we stand together, there won’t be any need to walk out.”

Musser hopes that the majority of students, if not all of them, will remain in class, providing an opportunity to discuss ways to prevent violence.

Students at Mansfield Senior High School will be permitted to walkout during the planned 17-minute tribute for the shooting victims in Florida. Security will be stationed throughout the school and students will be gathering at a designated area outside of the school.

