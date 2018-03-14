Cocaine found in 6-year-old's school bag; parents arrested by Euclid police

The parents of a 6-year-old are now in Euclid police custody after cocaine was found in the child's bag at school.

According to Euclid police, an elementary school staff member contacted the police department when they noticed the 6-year-old student brought a bag of white powder to school.

Euclid police narcotics officers determined the powder to be cocaine.

Officers then obtained a warrant and searched the child's home later that day. Investigators discovered and confiscated a large amount of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Police arrested the child's parents.

Police did not specify what charges the parents may be facing.

