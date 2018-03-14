Former Hoover HS swim coach pleaded guilty to having sex with students

Former Hoover High School swim coach Matt Johnsen pleaded guilty to having sex with two former swimmers.

Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Chyrssa Hartnett sentenced Johnsen to four years in prison, with the possibility of early release after six months.

Once out of prison, he will have to register has a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Johnsen also lost his teaching and coaching certifications.

The offenses with the first victim happened between May 2006 and Feb. 2007.

The offenses with the second victim happened between Jan. 2007 and May 2008.

Johnsen was arrested in Aug. 2017.

