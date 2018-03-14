American Red Cross Greater Cleveland honors 7 with Hero Awards

Greater Cleveland Heroes are recognized every other year and nominations are accepted from the public. (Source WOIO)

Several Greater Cleveland Heroes were honored at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland.

The American Red Cross Greater Cleveland Chapter recognized seven people for showing what they say is "extraordinary courage, compassion and humanity by saving or improving the lives of others."

Honorees include a Cleveland school teacher who saved her husband with CPR, two police officers who pulled a man in a wheelchair out of his burning house, a MetroHealth worker who used the drawstrings from his scrubs to create a tourniquet at the scene of an accident, an employee of Miceli's Dairy who used an AED to save a stranger's life, a nurse from the Cleveland VA Medical Center who volunteered to help veterans staying in shelters in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and a bystander who dodged bullets to help police apprehend a gunman.

Those officers that got shot and them returning fire and you know just screaming for help and all the employees that were there and everybody just running and hiding and not sure where everything was coming from," said hero, Dana Walling. "That's basically it. You see somebody hurt, regardless if it's police officers. You see somebody hurt, you should want to help."

A mutual feeling that all of the local heroes share.

At the ceremony, the American Red Cross Greater Cleveland Chapter also honored the Cleveland Indians with the Community Leader Award, for the organization's outstanding leadership and commitment to supporting the community.

A committee made up of American Red Cross staff and board members picks the "ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things."

