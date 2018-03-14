Sparking cell phone leads to evacuation of Cleveland elementary school

Firefighters responded to an elementary school after a student threw a hot cell phone on the floor Wednesday morning and it began sparking.

This happened around 10 a.m. at William C. Bryant Elementary School, located at 3121 Oak Park Avenue.

School officials say an 11-year-old girl had the cell phone on her lap in class and felt it getting very hot, which is when she threw it on the floor.

When the phone sparked, the teacher made the decision to evacuate the building and fire officials inspected the phone.

Cleveland firefighters declared the phone was not a fire hazard and all students returned to class.

