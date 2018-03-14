Akron man indicted for shooting and killing 4-year-old girl

The man accused of firing an assault rifle into a car and killing a 4-year-old girl, has been indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.

Darnell Bitting was indicted on the charges of murder and felonious assault.

The victim is Janaya Swain.

Akron police say on Feb. 16, Swain's mom went to Bitting's home in the 900 block of Mercer Avenue, to get some of her belongings.

When no one answered the door, she allegedly broke out several windows and that is when Bitting allegedly came out with the rifle and shot into the car.

Swain was sitting in the back seat behind the driver.

Three other children, ages 7,6, and 3, and another adult were also in the car, but not injured.

Bitting is being held on a $2 million bond and will be back in court on March 26.

