FBI looking for man accused of robbing Citizens Bank in Parma

Investigators said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. (Source FBI)

The FBI is looking for the man accused of robbing the Citizens Bank on York Road in Parma on Wednesday.

Investigators said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on March 14.

The suspect gave the teller a demand note threatening he had a gun, according to the FBI.

The FBI said teller gave the suspect the money.

Investigators said no vehicle information is available and no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 or call the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400.

Tips can be provided anonymously, reward money is also available for information leading to a successful identification and prosecution of the suspect responsible.

