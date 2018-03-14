Mansfield Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen on Monday

Police said Ginger Gibbs was last seen seen in Mansfield on March 12. (Source Mansfield Police)

The Mansfield Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, the Ohio Attorney General's Office said she is an endangered runaway.

Police said Ginger Gibbs was last seen seen in Mansfield on March 12.

Anyone with information about Ginger should contact police at 419-755-9724.

Investigations said a last seen clothing description was not available at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

