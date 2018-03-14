Cleveland Animal Protective League offering $20 adoption price for dogs

The Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering discounted adoption prices for a few amazing dogs.

The promotion starts today Wednesday March 14 and ends Thursday March 15, at APL's Tremont location.

For two days only, dogs over 1 year old are only $20 to adopt! (Select dogs excluded; county license fee of $21 not included.)

There are a total of 27 dogs on the floor (23 adults and 4 puppies).

The breeds range from rottweilers to pit bull mixes, to shepards and bull dogs.

Admittedly the staff said they have "a little bit of everything" and are anxious to find these lovable dogs a home.

Meet your new best friend here

Location

1729 Willey Ave Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

11:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Phone

(216) 771-4616

