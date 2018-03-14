Woman shot on East 104th Street in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman shot on East 104th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Police Department said a 30-year-old woman was shot in the chest in the area of East 104th Street and Union Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The police department is classifying this incident as a felonious assault shooting.

The woman was transported to University Hospitals in Cleveland.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

