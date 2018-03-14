Homicide unit takes over investigation of shooting outside of Mandy's Lounge in Cleveland

Police said when officers arrived on Pearl Road, 24-year-old Nicholas Russell was on the ground outside of the bar with a gunshot wound to his chest. (Source: Raycom Media)

The homicide unit of the Cleveland Police Department will now take over the investigation of the shooting outside of Mandy's Lounge in Cleveland on March 3.

Police said when officers arrived on Pearl Road, 24-year-old Nicholas Russell was on the ground outside of the bar with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators said he was assisted by EMS and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities said preliminary information shows a fight broke out inside of the bar and Russell and others were escorted out, the victim was shot outside of the bar.

Russell died at the hospital on March 11, according to police.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

