Joe Thomas announces retirement, says thank you to Cleveland Browns fans

Offensive lineman Joe Thomas has retired, Thomas spent 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas made the Pro Bowl 10 times in his career.

The lineman started 167 games for the Browns.

He was a First-Team All-Pro six times.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the right one for me and my family,” said Thomas in a news release from the Browns. “Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to.”“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the right one for me and my family,” said Thomas. “Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to.”

Thomas was the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

The lineman played 10,363 snaps in a row for the Browns, one of the biggest achievements of his career.

Many experts say Thomas is a lock to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas also thanked Browns fans on Wednesday for all the support during his career.

He said the fans always had his back.

“It’s been an amazing ride for the last 11 years.”



A message from @joethomas73 to the fans:#ThankYou73 pic.twitter.com/ukOEzQcUhw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 14, 2018

