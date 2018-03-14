The numbers behind NCAA Wrestling Tournament in Cleveland this weekend (pictures)

The mats are down, there's an intensity inside Quicken Loans Arena for the practice session and it has a slight smell of body odor.

It's time for the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Division I Championships in Cleveland.

Here is a look at the tournament by the numbers and why it's such a big deal to have the tournament in Cleveland.

2018 NCAA Wrestling Tournament:

640- number of matches through the championship session Saturday night

330- number of wrestlers who were selected for the tournament

Eight- number of mats on the floor of the Q that will have wrestling on them all at the same time

Two- number of sessions a day Thursday-Saturday

30,000- fans, staff, officials expected each day at the Q

1998- last time NCAA Wrestling Championship was in Cleveland, held at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center

$15 million- economic impact in Cleveland according to Greater Cleveland Sports Commission for restaurants, hotels and attractions

0- tickets sold-out in hours when they were released months ago

$47.50- cheapest ticket on secondary market, StubHub for the Saturday morning session

19- number of hours ESPN will broadcast of the tournament on its channels and app

Two locations- while wrestling will take place at the Q, the free Fan Fest is being held at the Huntington Convention Center on Lakeside

200,000-300,000- The number of St. Patrick's Day Parade goers that will mix in with the wrestling fans on Saturday

No matter the numbers, Cleveland police have said they are ready for both major events.

"Yes, the Division is aware of the tourney coming here during St. Patrick’s day weekend. We have a detailed security plan in place as we do for all large scale events," Cleveland Police Detective Jennifer Ciaccia said.

