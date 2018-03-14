Charges dropped for vigilantes who assaulted juveniles for carjacking

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley announced that the carjacking and abduction case involving Shelia Beale, Kenyatta Ware and George Barnes is being referred back to the city prosecutor's office.

The office determined that their conduct did not warrant felony abduction charges.

On March 4, 2018, Ware's mother's vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Garfield Heights. Police said Beale, Ware and Barnes chased down two teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing them into the trunk of their car at gunpoint and driving them to police headquarters.

Police say the car, which belonged to Ware's mother, had a GPS tracking system inside, which allowed the adults to follow and meet the teens in Cleveland.

A car chase ensued. The prosecutor said the adults opened fire on the alleged teen carjackers. The teens then hit several utility poles and crashed into a townhome. The prosecutor said the three adults "turned the city into a chaotic mess" during the pursuit.

Police say the adults then ordered the two 14-year-olds out of the car and into a trunk at gunpoint. They were then driven to the Cleveland police Fourth District headquarters.

Both teens were hospitalized.

There is an ongoing investigation into shots fired in the area of Anita Kennedy Drive. After reviewing the matter involving Beale and her two sons, the state is referring the matter to the city prosecutor to determine if misdemeanor charges are warranted.

