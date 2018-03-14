More than 20 students register to vote at Berea-Midpark High School during 'Walk Out'

Students from Berea-Midpark High School stand on the school steps ahead of the walkout. (Source: WOIO)

About 25-30 students registered to vote at Berea-Midpark High School during the "Walk Out" event on Wednesday, according to school officials.

A voter registration table was set up for students who were 18, 200 students participated in the "Walk Out."

Information posted on the walls listed the names and contact information for area lawmakers, so students could reach out to them directly and advocate for specific policy change.

Students around the country stood up and walked out of class on Wednesday.

For many, it was a protest of gun violence in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

At Berea-Midpark High School in Berea, hundreds of students did the same thing.

A lot of them said they weren't just advocating for more gun restrictions, but addressing the problems of school violence as a whole.

School administrators say the walkout was entirely student organized. No one was forced to participate in any way, but students will not be punished for their short absence from class.

After the walkout, students stood on the steps in front of the school and recited the names of each of the 17 people killed in Parkland, followed by a moment of silence. After that, they marched around the school campus, each holding signs explaining why they were marching.

