Joe Thomas says goodbye to fans as social media reaction to retirement comes in (video)

The legendary career of Joe Thomas is over and reactions from teammates, athletes and others have flooded social media.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The legendary career of Joe Thomas is over and reactions from teammates, athletes and others have flooded social media. 

First a video message from Thomas himself to the fans who've supported him for 11 years. 

When the King himself tweets within minutes of the announcement its a big deal.  

Joe Thomas announces retirement

Most agree with LeBron James that the next stop for Thomas appears to be just down the road in Canton and into the Hall of Fame (HOF). 

Even last years first round pick, will miss Thomas after just one year of being around him. 

Most of us can not say we've been to work for 10,000 straight anything, let alone NFL snaps and the physical punishment that comes with it.  

The Browns were clearly prepared, as they tweet out this Thomas highlight video shortly after the announcement. 

