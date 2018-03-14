Joe Thomas says goodbye to fans as social media reaction to retirement comes in (video)

The legendary career of Joe Thomas is over and reactions from teammates, athletes and others have flooded social media. (Source WOIO)

First a video message from Thomas himself to the fans who've supported him for 11 years.

“It’s been an amazing ride for the last 11 years.”



A message from @joethomas73 to the fans:#ThankYou73 pic.twitter.com/ukOEzQcUhw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 14, 2018

When the King himself tweets within minutes of the announcement its a big deal.

Helleva career @joethomas73!!! Next stop Canton for you brother!! ?? https://t.co/QtoT0DKUwP — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2018

Most agree with LeBron James that the next stop for Thomas appears to be just down the road in Canton and into the Hall of Fame (HOF).

Even last years first round pick, will miss Thomas after just one year of being around him.

@joethomas73.. dang gonna miss having you around the building.. but you better be ready for that call every Saturday going over how to kick the opponent’s LT’s A$$! #cantonbound — Jurassic Myles?? (@MylesLGarrett) March 14, 2018

Most of us can not say we've been to work for 10,000 straight anything, let alone NFL snaps and the physical punishment that comes with it.

The Browns were clearly prepared, as they tweet out this Thomas highlight video shortly after the announcement.

