Driver crashes into above-ground pool

A driver crashed into an above-ground pool on Tuesday. (Source Sylvania Township Fire Department)

A driver crashed into an above-ground pool in Sylvania Township, Ohio on Tuesday.

The Sylvania Township Fire Department said the slippery roads caused some fender-benders on Tuesday morning.

The fire department said no one was injured in the crash into the above-ground pool.

Sylvania Township is 14 miles west of Toledo.

The post from the fire department has more than 1,000 likes, 5,000 shares and 600 comments.

