Cleveland Browns introduce Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor & Damarious Randall

The Cleveland Browns are trading two draft picks to Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The Browns also traded for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. (Source AP Images)

On the opening day of NFL free agency, the Cleveland Browns were also busy finalizing the flurry of deals they made last week.

The four trades could not be announced until the first day of the new league year, March 14.

Trade 1, Browns receive:

WR Jarvis Landry

Miami Dolphins receive:

2018 fourth-round pick (123rd overall originally from Carolina)

2019 seventh-round pick (originally from Pittsburgh)

Trade 2, Browns receive:

QB Tyrod Taylor

Buffalo Bills receive:

2018 third-round pick (65th overall)

Trade 3, Browns receive:

DB Damarious Randall

2018 fourth-round pick (114th overall)

2018 fifth-round pick (150th overall)

Green Bay Packers receive:

QB DeShone Kizer

2018 fourth-round pick (101st overall)

2018 fifth-round pick (138th overall)

Trade 4, Browns receive:

2019 third-round pick

New England Patriots receive:

DL Danny Shelton

2018 fifth-round pick (159th overall originally from Kansas City)

The trade for Tyrod Taylor might have the biggest impact on the offense.

“First and foremost, he’s a great kid. Great leader, smart as a whip,” John Dorsey said. “I talked to the former head coach of Virginia Tech, Frank Beamer, and he has nothing but high praise for Tyrod Taylor. He has the physical abilities to extend the play. He's got more than enough arm talent and he doesn't turn the ball over. When you play that quarterback position at a high level like he does, I think that will do nothing but help us moving forward.”

Hue Jackson also loves the addition of the veteran quarterback. “We view Tyrod as a perfect fit to lead our team," Jackson said. "He possesses the qualities we want of a starting quarterback. He’s smart, a leader, and an efficient passer that doesn’t turn the ball over. He’s a winner and has been very productive as a starting quarterback in this league. The expectation is for Tyrod to come in and be our quarterback, get himself acclimated to our offense and help us get to winning as quickly as possible."

The coach also praised his new receiver, Landry. "Jarvis Landry is obviously one of the most productive wide receivers in the National Football League," Jackson said.

"It’s really exciting that we had the opportunity to put him on our team. He’s going to bring a fire and competitive energy to our team that will make us better. He’s a playmaker and a difference maker that we expect to make our offense go."

