Cleveland Browns introduce Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor & Damarious Randall

On the opening day of NFL free agency, the Cleveland Browns were also busy finalizing the flurry of deals they made last week.
The four trades could not be announced until the first day of the new league year, March 14.
Trade 1, Browns receive:
Miami Dolphins receive:
Trade 2, Browns receive:
Buffalo Bills receive:
Trade 3, Browns receive:
Green Bay Packers receive:
Trade 4, Browns receive:
New England Patriots receive:
The trade for Tyrod Taylor might have the biggest impact on the offense.
“First and foremost, he’s a great kid. Great leader, smart as a whip,” John Dorsey said. “I talked to the former head coach of Virginia Tech, Frank Beamer, and he has nothing but high praise for Tyrod Taylor. He has the physical abilities to extend the play. He's got more than enough arm talent and he doesn't turn the ball over. When you play that quarterback position at a high level like he does, I think that will do nothing but help us moving forward.”
Hue Jackson also loves the addition of the veteran quarterback. “We view Tyrod as a perfect fit to lead our team," Jackson said. "He possesses the qualities we want of a starting quarterback. He’s smart, a leader, and an efficient passer that doesn’t turn the ball over. He’s a winner and has been very productive as a starting quarterback in this league. The expectation is for Tyrod to come in and be our quarterback, get himself acclimated to our offense and help us get to winning as quickly as possible."
The coach also praised his new receiver, Landry. "Jarvis Landry is obviously one of the most productive wide receivers in the National Football League," Jackson said.
"It’s really exciting that we had the opportunity to put him on our team. He’s going to bring a fire and competitive energy to our team that will make us better. He’s a playmaker and a difference maker that we expect to make our offense go."
