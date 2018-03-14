Tonight at 6: Queen of Hearts drawing tonight

The legendary career of Joe Thomas is over and reactions from teammates, athletes and others have flooded social media. (Source WOIO)

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

A local 6-year-old brings cocaine to school.

How will the Browns fill the hole left by the retirement of Joe Thomas?

And, only four cards remain for the big $5 million Queen of Hearts Jackpot tonight.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.