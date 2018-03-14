Cleveland's Bac Asian Bistro shuttering in Tremont

Cleveland's Bac American Asian Bistro & Bar announced it will be going out of business, after eight years of serving hyper palatable fusion fare.

The Tremont restaurant, located at 2661 West 14 St., will close on April 14.

"We are thankful for everyone's patronage and support these last eight years. Tremont is an amazing neighborhood, and we are sad to go," read a statement on the bistro's Facebook page.

Trio, a new restaurant from 111 Bistro owners Meghan Pender and Anthony Scolaro, will move into the space currently occupied by Bac, cleveland.com reports.

However, there is a silver lining, Bac's ownership will soon open a sister concept, called Ninja City, which will be located at 6706 Detroit Road in Gordon Square

"Many of your favorite Bac dishes will be available at Ninja City, with Chef Bac himself remaining at the helm. We are expecting a late spring/early summer opening -- stay tuned," per the Facebook page.

