Mayfield City Schools hold safety night following copycat threats

One month after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., parents and students gathered at Mayfield Middle School to find out how school workers are keeping kids safe.

"I know there are horrible things that happen, like in Parkland, Fla.," said parent Rebecca Schmidt.

Schmidt's a mother of two. Her daughters go to Mayfield City Schools. She said they talk about worst-case scenarios.

"I know that my girls know what to do and I know that they're taken care of, so we absolutely talk about that," she said.

Schmidt was one of dozens of parents who attended Wednesday's Safety Night meeting at Mayfield Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Kelly said school administrators planned the open meeting to protect students and keep parents informed.

"We have 4,100 students in the school district and it's really our responsibility to keep everybody as safe as possible," he said.

There have been at least five copycat threats recently at Mayfield City Schools.



School administrators, first responders and mental health professionals came together to go over safety protocols, training and education programs the district has in place following multiple copycat threats made at Mayfield City Schools.

"Those copycat threats are really difficult to deal with and each circumstance is so unique, each child is so unique and each of the events that happen around those copycat threats really have a lot of nuances to them," said Kelly.

Kelly said his district recently investigated five threats.

"What I can say is that each have been dealt with and they have been dealt with appropriately, and our schools are safe," he said.

Kelly hopes the safety meetings give parents peace of mind.

Additional Mayfield City Schools meetings will be held March 19 at Mayfield High School and March 20 at all elementary schools.

