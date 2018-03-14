Walton Hills installing 5 speed cameras as Rocksino traffic surges

The Village of Walton Hills is going to install five speed cameras in April.

According to Mayor Kevin Hurst the village began having issues with people speeding through city streets when the Hard Rock Rocksino opened in neighboring Northfield.

The Rocksino draws big crowds, which in turn, has caused a major increase in traffic in Walton Hills.

“We have a lot of bike trails, we have a lot of people walking dogs on the side of the road, we don’t have sidewalks and the cars are flying by, it’s a real safety hazard for our residents and pedestrians,” Hurst said.

Engineering studies commissioned by Walton Hills showed an increase of 14,000 cars at the intersection of Northfield and Alexander Road, just north of the Rocksino.

The police department, the mayor says, is writing a thousand more tickets a year due to the increase in traffic largely because of speeding.

The answer to a police department stretched thin and the added traffic is the speed cameras that will only issue tickets at 15 miles an hour over the speed limit,

“Just do the speed limit and I don’t think you'll have a problem. We're not doing this for tax revenue and that’s why we have it at such a high level. We're trying to get compliance and safety, that’s our goal,” the mayor said.

