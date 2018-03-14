Rollover accident halts traffic on Ohio Turnpike in Summit County

Traffic is at a near standstill on Interstate 80 eastbound after a rollover accident spread debris across the Ohio Turnpike.

The accident occurred between Exit 173 (US 21, Interstate 77), and Exit 180 (State Route 8).

Traffic is slowly moving along the left berm; all other lanes are closed.

Long delays are expected, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

