Northeast Ohio weather: Windy night with lake effect snow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
Another reinforcing blast of cold air is building in tonight. There is enough moisture in place for some lake effect snow. I think a trace to 3 inches should cover this one. locally higher totals are possible where the snow bands persist. It will be windy and cold with wind gusts up to 30 mph tonight. Drier air quickly builds in tomorrow shutting off the lake snow machine. A clearing sky will take place from west to east. Another cold day is ahead tomorrow. Most areas Friday night could fall into the teens with a clear sky and light wind. St. Patrick's Day is now looking dry. Expect some high clouds around and chilly temperatures. That will keep the green beer cold!
