St. Patrick's Day bartender sentenced to probation, community service for role in underage woman's fall from bar balcony

A former bartender at a downtown Cleveland club appeared in court Thursday morning after pleading no contest in the case involving an underage drinker who fell from a balcony on St. Patrick's Day last year.

Carisa Buehner, 30, was sentenced to one year probation and 50 hours of community service at a physical rehabilitation center for the disorderly conduct charge.

According to Cleveland court records, Buehner was initially charged for selling alcohol to 20-year-old Megan Keefe at Spirits on West 6th Street, but that charge was amended to the fourth-degree misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

Police records show that Keefe, who spent approximately 12 minutes in Spirits bar before the incident, ordered three mixed vodka drinks from Buehner.

Within minutes of getting her drinks, Keefe fell headfirst from a second-story balcony and hit her head on a counter top below.

Cleveland paramedics found Keefe suffering from debilitating injuries after falling from the second-floor balcony. She is now permanently disabled.

Per Keefe's GoFundMe page:

My name is Kathy Long. I am the aunt of Megan Keefe. As many of you know, Megan was in a tragic accident on March 17, 2017. Megan suffered a traumatic brain injury...Megan is a great daughter to Brian and Kim. She is the best big sister to Brian and Connor...Megan is the kind of person that would drop whatever she is doing to help out her family and friends.

Since the incident, Spirits nightclub has closed down.

Family of woman injured in St. Patrick's Day balcony incident files lawsuit, seeks $25,000

Surveillance video shows that Buehner did not ask Keefe for proof of age when she ordered the drinks. According to Buehner's attorney, it is not known if the off-duty Cleveland police officer who was attending the door at the time, actually asked for proper identification.

Reaction on social media is mixed as to who is at fault for the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.