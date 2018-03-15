Dan Gilbert's son Nick returns home after 38 days in hospital following brain surgery

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, is back home after spending weeks in the hospital following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Dan Gilbert tweeted the news about his 21-year-old son Wednesday night.

No words strong enough to thank Dr. Ian Lee & Dr. Steve Kalkanis along with the entire Henry Ford Hospital’s leading-edge neurosurgeon team whose innovative approaches are winning the fight vs brain tumors including my son Nick, who after 38 days came home today! @HenryFordNews — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) March 15, 2018

Nick underwent successful brain surgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit in February, according to Gilbert.

Nick was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere within the body. He previously had surgery to remove a brain tumor a decade ago, and is treated off and on with chemotherapy.

The Cavs owner's son may look familiar to fans. Nick has been a good luck charm for the Cavs when he represented the team at the 2011 and 2013 NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs won the No. 1 pick in each year of his appearance.

Gilbert is on the board of directors at the Children's Tumor Foundation. The organization's mission is to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.