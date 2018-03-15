Truck crashes into building after driver fatally shot near Cleve - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Truck crashes into building after driver fatally shot near Cleveland State campus

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police say a truck crashed into a vacant building on Cleveland's east side after the driver of the vehicle was fatally shot.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 22nd Street and Superior Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday to investigate the incident.

Cleveland police say that the unidentified driver of the truck was shot multiple times.

The shooting victim was transported to MetroHealth Hospital and was pronounced dead from their injuries.

The crime scene is approximately two blocks away from the Cleveland State University campus.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

A suspect has not been identified.

Police established road closures in the area during the crime scene investigation.

