Truck crashes into building after driver fatally shot near Cleveland State campus

Police say a truck crashed into a vacant building on Cleveland's east side after the driver of the vehicle was fatally shot.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 22nd Street and Superior Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday to investigate the incident.

Cleveland police say that the unidentified driver of the truck was shot multiple times.

The shooting victim was transported to MetroHealth Hospital and was pronounced dead from their injuries.

The crime scene is approximately two blocks away from the Cleveland State University campus.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

A suspect has not been identified.

#BREAKING tow truck removing vehicle involved in deadly accident on superior and East 22. Driver is dead after being shot and crashing into abandoned building @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/zFwjVhskbE — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) March 15, 2018

Police established road closures in the area during the crime scene investigation.

