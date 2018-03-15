Shaker Heights-based book adapted for TV screen to air on Hulu

The two actresses are set to produce and star in the upcoming adaptation (Source: AP Images)

"Little Fires Everywhere," a best-selling novel that will be brought to life on the TV screen thanks to a collaboration between Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, will air on the popular on-demand streaming service Hulu.

We are excited to partner with @RWitherspoon and @kerrywashington to bring Little Fires Everywhere to life. https://t.co/ReyxnbwbZb — hulu (@hulu) March 13, 2018

Neither can we - you know how we feel about strong women and powerful stories. ??‍???? https://t.co/56bf4lhogG — hulu (@hulu) March 13, 2018

The two actresses recently announced on social media that they will be working to bring author Celeste Ng's book, which is set in Shaker Heights, to television.

Y’all! I’m so excited to tell you that @kerrywashington and I will be bringing #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen together ! I love this beautiful book about motherhood and I can’t wait to finally collaborate with one of my favorite actresses. pic.twitter.com/EyeMUP4vZd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 2, 2018

Both Witherspoon and Washington are expected to star in and serve as executive produces for the project.

There is no word on whether production will actually take place in Shaker Heights.

"Little Fires Everywhere," by Celeste Ng, is a New York Times best-selling novel and Amazon's "Best Novel of 2017." The book is about:

In Shaker Heights, a placid, progressive suburb of Cleveland, everything is planned – from the layout of the winding roads, to the colors of the houses, to the successful lives its residents will go on to lead. And no one embodies this spirit more than Elena Richardson, whose guiding principle is playing by the rules.



Enter Mia Warren – an enigmatic artist and single mother – who arrives in this idyllic bubble with her teenaged daughter Pearl, and rents a house from the Richardsons. Soon Mia and Pearl become more than tenants: all four Richardson children are drawn to the mother-daughter pair. But Mia carries with her a mysterious past and a disregard for the status quo that threatens to upend this carefully ordered community.



When old family friends of the Richardsons attempt to adopt a Chinese-American baby, a custody battle erupts that dramatically divides the town--and puts Mia and Elena on opposing sides. Suspicious of Mia and her motives, Elena is determined to uncover the secrets in Mia's past. But her obsession will come at unexpected and devastating costs.



Little Fires Everywhere explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, and the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger of believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Cleveland 19 anchor Jamie Sullivan read the book and loved it!

I was amazed and how Celeste Ng was able to so accurately convey the warmth and prestige of Shaker Heights, Ohio. It’s written so well, that many would think it’s a made up place, but to those who live in the area, it’s home. It’s what everyone knows.

