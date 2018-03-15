Cleveland police give safety and parking details for St. Patrick's Day

The 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cleveland is just two days away.

Cleveland Police said it is important parade goers should hydrate with lots of water on Saturday.

Police said kids should have cell numbers of their parents.

Groups should have rally points if people get separated, according to Cleveland Police.

EMS officials said people should dress in layers, hats and gloves. Temps could be in the 30s on Saturday.

Police want parents to take family photos at the beginning of the event so police will have up to date photos if parents and children get separated.

Police will watch lost kids at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on Superior Avenue.

City officials said they expect 300-500 thousand people at the parade on March 17.

Using public transportation might be the best idea on Saturday, according to police.

If you see anything that doesn't look right, police said you can text 911 at anytime.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.