Euclid Police to release police reports, dash cam video surrounding 4-year-old girl's murder

The Euclid Police Department is expected to release police reports and dash cam video from the Aniya Day-Garrett, 4, murder investigation early this afternoon.

On March 11, Euclid Fire and Rescue was called out to the child’s residence located at 22701 Lakeshore Drive for an unresponsive child.

The child was pronounced dead at Euclid Hospital and her mother, Sierra Day and mother’s boyfriend Deonte Lewis were arrested and charged with Aggravated Murder.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the child’s cause of death due to blunt impacts to the head and also suffered from malnutrition.

Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services says they received three calls in 2017 regarding the child’s welfare and opened a case for six weeks. There was not enough evidence to remove the child from the mother’s home and the case was closed.

Aniya’s biological father was trying to obtain custody of the little girl at the time of her death. CCCFS was conducted by Aniya’s father to conduct a home study, who had an interview scheduled with the mother, but the child died the day before.

