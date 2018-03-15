38 marijuana plants seized in Canton drug bust

A 30-year-old Canton man is facing drug charges after police executed a search warrant at his home on March 14.

Canton police say inside Ian Anthony Destepher's 30th St. NW home, they found 38 marijuana plants, Butane honey oil, prescription drugs, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Destepher is now at the Stark County Jail and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and endangering children.

Canton police say additional charges are possible when they get the results back from the lab on drug weights and analysis.

