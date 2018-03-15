Joe Thomas takes out full-page ad in The Plain Dealer, thanks Cleveland Browns fans

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Browns lineman Joe Thomas retired after 11 seasons with the team on Wednesday. (Source AP Images)

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Browns lineman Joe Thomas retired after 11 seasons with the team on Wednesday.

Thomas took out a full-page ad in The Plain Dealer to thank the community.

No. 73 started the thank you letter saying the retirement decision was a tough one.

"I want you to know that today is a day of celebration," Thomas wrote in The Plain Dealer.

The former Browns lineman told the story of fishing with his father when he was drafted by Cleveland.

The 10-time Pro Bowler said he wanted to make all of the Cleveland sports legends proud.

"I wanted to make the Dawg Pound proud, the Browns Backers proud, all the great fans here in Cleveland, proud," Thomas wrote.

The six-time All Pro also thanked Jimmy and Dee Haslam for believing in him.

Thomas said he had the greatest support staff in the NFL, he mentioned the staff, teammates and coaches with the organization.

He also recognized all the players, coaches and staff from the University of Wisconsin, Thomas played college ball there.

The last three paragraphs included Thomas thanking local charities, his parents and his wife and kids.

