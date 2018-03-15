How to avoid mail fraud during tax season

Now that we are a month away from tax day, local police departments say they are seeing a spike in mail theft, as thieves have the potential to score big by stealing tax documents with resident's banking and social security information. (Source WOIO)

Here are some tips to avoid being ripped off:

Never send cash in the mail

Pick up mail promptly after it’s delivered, or have a trusted friend or neighbor pick up your mail

If you fail to receive checks or other important mail, contact the issuing agency immediately

Ask your bank for secured checks that can’t be altered.

If you change your address, immediately notify not only your local Post Office but also anyone with whom you do business with via the mail

Use the letter slots at your post office to deposit mail, or give them to your local letter carrier

Have your post office hold your mail when you’re on vacation or away for an extended period

