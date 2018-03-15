Alligator found in fish tank during drug bust in Willoughby Hills (VIDEO)

Alligator found in three foot fish tank. (Source: U.S. Marshals)

U.S. Marshals say an alligator was found in a three foot fish tank during an arrest on March 15.

Willoughby Hills police, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and members of the U.S. Probation Office arrested Robert Watson, 31, at a home in the 29000 block of Eddy Road.

Watson was wanted for probation violations stemming from a federal conviction of drug trafficking.

Animal control was called in to take the Caiman Alligator and will determine if the animal is prohibited.

