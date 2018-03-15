Cleveland musician Marina Strah has song featured on 'Criminal Minds'

Marina Strah had one of her songs featured on "Criminal Minds" on Wednesday. (Source: Marina Strah Facebook Page)

A Cleveland musician had one of her songs featured on "Criminal Minds" on Wednesday.

Marina Strah's "Coming Home" aired on the 10 p.m. episode on March 14.

"This is a big first for me, so I'm super excited and super thankful! Dreams are cool," Strah posted on Facebook.

Strah also a posted a sample of the song on her Facebook account.

She also said "Criminal Minds" is her favorite show.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.