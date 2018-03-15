2 injured, 1 killed after ambulance crashes into ravine in Vermi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2 injured, 1 killed after ambulance crashes into ravine in Vermilion

VERMILION, OH (WOIO) -

A paramedic and nurse were injured and a patient was killed when an ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon.

David McNeil, 76, died at the scene, according to The Chronicle.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Liberty Avenue, near Baumhart Road in Vermilion.

Authorities say the North Central EMS ambulance went over an embankment.

Ohio Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

