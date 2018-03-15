2 injured, 1 killed after ambulance crashes into ravine in Vermilion

A paramedic and nurse were injured and a patient was killed when an ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon.

David McNeil, 76, died at the scene, according to The Chronicle.

Rt.6/Liberty Avenue in Vermilion closed in both directions for quite a while as troopers investigate a fatal accident involving a North Central EMS ambulance. Driver may have suffered a medical emergency. @YourChronicle #Breaking_news #ems #ambulance @NEO_Scan @OEMSCA @oems pic.twitter.com/Gn2LegdFeX — Bruce Bishop (@bruce_bishop) March 15, 2018

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Liberty Avenue, near Baumhart Road in Vermilion.

Authorities say the North Central EMS ambulance went over an embankment.

Ohio Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.