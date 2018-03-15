Beer sales on St. Patrick's Day expected to set all time records this year

It's question bar owners and beer distributors can try to answer but without the data they just aren't sure.

What day of the year do you sell the most beer?

St. Patrick's Day? The day of the Super Bowl? New Years Eve? Blackout Wednesday, which is the Wednesday night party night before Thanksgiving.

The company Upserve installs point-of-sale (POS) terminals used by bartenders and wait staff to ring in their sales.

Upserve finally has the data to answer the question; what day of the year do people buy the most beer at restaurants, bars and pubs.

Without a doubt it's St. Patrick's Day and it's not even close.

The following is a list of holidays, and the average amount of beer rung-up at an Upserve terminal:

St. Patrick's Day $872.20

Fourth of July $804.49

Labor Day $765.40

Memorial Day $761.94

New Year's Eve $764.38

Blackout Wednesday $750.22

Upserve expects St. Patrick's Day this year to set records thanks to basketball.

"Last year on March 15 (first day of March Madness), beer sales hit their highest point of the year and were 23.65 percent higher than the rest of the year," according to Christina Soave, spokesperson for Upserve. "This year, since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday along with the second round of March Madness, we are predicting the perfect storm for beer-loving basketball fans."

