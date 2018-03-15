Cleveland Browns welcome newcomers with press conference (slideshow)

The Cleveland Browns have added 10 new players to their roster so far this off-season and you can already see a difference in the morale.

“This is your new home!”



It was a busy day today in Berea: pic.twitter.com/CAHbRVcoP6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 15, 2018

This afternoon, the team welcomed Tyrod Taylor, Damarious Randall, Jarvis Landry, Carlos Hyde, Chris Hubbard and TJ Carrie to the Browns practice facility and all of the players seemed really excited to help the team win.

The additions of Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry bring some charisma to the skill side of the ball. It's a vibe that hopefully brushes off on others in the locker room.

"'Juice' definitely brings the swagger," exclaimed Coach Hue Jackson.

"Juice" is the coveted nickname of the 5-foot 11-inch slot wideout Landry, who's received nothing but praise from the coaching staff.

"The numbers speak for themselves," GM John Dorsey said. "One-hundred plus catches in two years, three-time Pro Bowler. You're lucky to get a guy like that on your team. He is a professional with a deep passion for the game. I think that will carry over here moving forward."

Dorsey made a lot of moves in a short period of time but stands by his decisions. He spoke confidently about the team and reassured everyone that Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback.

Hue Jackson has named @TyrodTaylor our starting QB for 2018 season.



"He’s going to be the starting quarterback. There is no competition." — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 15, 2018

