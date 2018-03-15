ODOT worker hit, killed on Youngstown highway

An Ohio Department of Transportation worker was killed and another person was injured early Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 680 near the Market Street overpass, WKBN reports.

Youngstown Police are investigating, but the cause of the accident has not yet been announced.

There were workers on the side of the road prior to the crash, and the victim has not been identified.

“We are deeply saddened today by the death of a member of our ODOT family. Ohio lost a hard-working public servant who will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones tonight,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director John Picuri in a prepared statement.

