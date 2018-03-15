Akron RubberDucks unveil super bratwurst to honor Joe Thomas

A concession stand with the Akron RubberDucks will serve a super bratwurst to honor Joe Thomas. (Source Akron RubberDucks)

The "Thanks Joe!" will be added to the Extreme Foods Menu.

Here is what's in a "Thanks Joe!":

Two butterfly-sliced Five-Star Brand Bratwursts

The bratwursts are covered in beer cheese, onions and peppers

All of the food is served on a hoagie roll

The meal will be served at "The Dog Pound" concession stand for $10.

The "Thanks Joe!" was priced at $10 because he was in 10 pro bowls.

The super bratwurst features ties to Cleveland where Thomas played 11 seasons for the Browns and has ties to Wisconsin where Thomas played college ball.

The brats are from Cleveland-based Five Star Brand Meats and the beer cheese is a nod to Wisconsin.

Fans will have the chance to try a "Thanks Joe!" on Opening Night.

The RubberDucks will play against the Trenton Thunder at 6:35 p.m. on April 13.

