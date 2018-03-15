3 Cuyahoga County men accused of using counterfeit $50 bills at stores across Northeast Ohio

Investigators said the suspects conspired together between April of 2017 through February of 2018. (Source: WOIO)

Three Cuyahoga County men have been accused of using counterfeit $50 bills at stores across Northeast Ohio.

U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said the suspects passed more than $20,000 in counterfeit currency.

Here are the names of the men named in the eight-count indictment:

Labrawn Revelle Gullatt, 23, Euclid

Yul Ardon Martin, 39, Cleveland

Meco L. Shaw, 22, Cleveland

Investigators said the suspects conspired together between April of 2017 through February of 2018.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.