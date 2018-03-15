USA Today rates Mabel's ribs among the best in the country

Cleveland chef Michael Symon, a proven winner from fine dining to American fare, has earned yet another rave review.

This time, it's from USA Today's Larry Olmsted, who lauded the famous local chef for his Cleveland BBQ, served at Mabel's.

Olmsted writes:

The meats blow me away, especially the pork spare ribs, which are excellent and perfectly cooked, juicy, tender without being soft, and very meaty. They are heavily dry rubbed and have tons of flavor before you apply any sauce (they don’t need any and all the meats are served dry). The secret is that they are glazed in the smoker with a mix of pickle juice and brown sugar and the result is amazing — these are among the best ribs you can eat in America.

Mabel's, located at 2050 East 4th St. in Cleveland, opened in 2016 and remains highly popular among the city's dining crowd.

