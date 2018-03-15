Cleveland's littlest philanthropist donates 300 blankets to charity: Romona's Kids

You're never too young to make a difference in the world, that's especially true of Cleveland's littlest philanthropist, Logan Williams.

This special girl gave up birthday presents this year for a very touching reason.

Williams came up with the idea to celebrate her 10th birthday by helping the homeless to stay warm, after she and her mom saw a man out in the below-freezing weather.

She threw a party called "Blanket Blessings Talent Show" on Feb. 11 at the Fairfax Recreation Center in Cleveland, and collected more than 300 blankets for the homeless.

William said she wants to start her own homeless shelter when she grows up, with a school for children, and even a college.

The 10-year-old says she loves school, dance and music.

