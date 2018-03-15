US Marshals arrest 2 teens who allegedly shot 2 children on Cleveland's East Side

U.S. Marshals have arrested two teens who allegedly opened fire in a neighborhood on Cleveland's East Side on Monday.

A 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

According to the Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force:

This morning, a 17-year-old male was arrested near the 900 block of E. 77th St., Cleveland. During the arrest, task force officers recovered a loaded firearm on the juvenile. Later this evening, a 14-year-old male was arrested near the 4300 block of Norma Drive in South Euclid. A loaded firearm was also recovered on the second male at the time of the arrest.

The pair will be charged with attempted murder.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of East 36th Street.

The victims -- who did not appear to be the intended targets -- were hospitalized following the shooting. Both are recovering.

