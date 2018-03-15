Donald Trump plans to remove national security adviser H.R. McMaster: Sources

H.R. McMaster will be removed as national security adviser by President Trump, according to reports. (Source: AP Images)

The Washington Post is reporting President Donald Trump has decided to remove H.R. McMaster from his post as national security adviser, and is weighing potential replacements, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Trump plans to remove McMaster as national security adviser, officials say, in yet another jolt to administration's top echelon https://t.co/V97nCwECRG — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 16, 2018

The news comes just days after Trump's decision to fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson was reportedly unaware of his termination until he read the president's announcement on Twitter.

The pair joins scores of other WhIte House officials and staffers who have either been fired or resigned over the last several months.

