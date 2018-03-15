Woman rushed to MetroHealth after getting shot on Cleveland's West Side

A 35-year-old woman was rushed to MetroHealth hospital on Thursday evening after being shot in the leg and stomach on Cleveland's West Side.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West 56th Street at about 10:30 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified; Cleveland police are investigating on scene.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.